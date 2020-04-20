Walmart hires 150K employees, looks to hire 50K more by end of May

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Walmart says it recently hired more than 150,000 employees after reaching its goal six weeks early.

The company had previously committed to hiring 150,000 employees by the end of May, but reached their goal six weeks early. As a result, they want to hire an additional 50,000 employees by the end of May.

Walmart says hires will primarily be temporary associates and will support their current associates and customers in locations with specific needs.

