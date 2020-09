NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The United States Postal Service announced that they were looking to fill temporary positions in Davidson County.

USPS says they are seeking applications for positions including mail handler assistant, postal support clerk, rural carrier associate and city carrier assistant.

Pay ranges from $16.55 to $18.56 hourly with some benefits and earned vacation time.

For more information about the positions that are open, click here.