UPS hiring over 900 seasonal employees in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – UPS announced they would hiring over 900 seasonal employees in Nashville ahead of a busy holiday season.
The jobs will begin in October and will continue to run through January.
UPS is looking for package drivers, driver helpers, and package handlers.
Nashville-area UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include:
- 705 Massman Drive, Nashville, TN 37210 – 225 employees
- 3205 Whites Creek Pike, Nashville, TN 37207- 403 employees
- 123 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, TN 37064 – 75 employees
- 801 Commercial Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 – 75 employees
- 7013 Centrepoint Drive, LaVergne TN 37086 – 205 employees
