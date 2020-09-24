UPS hiring over 900 seasonal employees in Nashville

A UPS truck in San Francisco on June 17, 2014. (Justin Sullivan / Getty)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – UPS announced they would hiring over 900 seasonal employees in Nashville ahead of a busy holiday season.

The jobs will begin in October and will continue to run through January.

UPS is looking for package drivers, driver helpers, and package handlers.

Nashville-area UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include:

705 Massman Drive, Nashville, TN 37210 – 225 employees

3205 Whites Creek Pike, Nashville, TN 37207- 403 employees

123 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, TN 37064 – 75 employees

801 Commercial Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 – 75 employees

7013 Centrepoint Drive, LaVergne TN 37086 – 205 employees

If you are interested in applying, click here.