NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The State of Tennessee has partnered with the retail industry to get Tennesseans back to work amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Labor and Workforce is partnering with the Tennessee Grocer and Convenience Store Association, Tennessee Retail Association, and Hospitality TN.

The jobs program is called the “Tennessee Talent Exchange”.

Click here to view Tennessee Talent Exchange jobs.