Nashville Pizza Hut franchisee to host virtual job fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Pizza Hut franchisee with 10 locations in Nashville is hosting a virtual job fair to fill 150 positions.

GPS Hospitality will host the job fair on August 17 through August 20. They intend to hire managers, crew members, and delivery drivers at Pizza Hut locations in the Middle Tennessee area.

Video chats and phone interviews will be scheduled with qualifying applicants. Exceptions will be made for applicants who prefer to interview at their desired restaurant location.

Applicants can text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or click here to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.