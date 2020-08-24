Mayor’s office announces upcoming virtual job fairs in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Office has announced that they will be hosting three upcoming virtual job fairs.
The next virtual job fair is Thursday, August 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature:
- Metro Nashville Water
- Primeritus Financial Services
- Aegis Laboratories
- Grand Hyatt Hotel
- American Adjustables
- Metropolitan Action Commission
The interviews will be conducted via Zoom. To register, click here.
Jobseekers can participate from their home computers or using computers at Goodwill Career Solutions center, located at 937 Herman St., Nashville; 1985 Providence West Parkway, Mt. Juliet; or 2955 S. Church St., Murfreesboro.
The Nashville Works! Virtual Job Series began earlier this month, with nearly 80 applicants registered for the online interviews, according to the mayor’s office.
After Thursday’s fair, the next events will be September 17 and October 1.