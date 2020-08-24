Mayor’s office announces upcoming virtual job fairs in Nashville

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term on March 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Office has announced that they will be hosting three upcoming virtual job fairs.

The next virtual job fair is Thursday, August 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature:

Metro Nashville Water

Primeritus Financial Services

Aegis Laboratories

Grand Hyatt Hotel

American Adjustables

Metropolitan Action Commission

The interviews will be conducted via Zoom. To register, click here.

Jobseekers can participate from their home computers or using computers at Goodwill Career Solutions center, located at 937 Herman St., Nashville; 1985 Providence West Parkway, Mt. Juliet; or 2955 S. Church St., Murfreesboro.

The Nashville Works! Virtual Job Series began earlier this month, with nearly 80 applicants registered for the online interviews, according to the mayor’s office.

After Thursday’s fair, the next events will be September 17 and October 1.