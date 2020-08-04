Goodwill to host virtual, drive-thru hiring events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodwill Career Solutions will be hosting two hiring events for job seekers in Nashville.

One event will be a virtual job fair for Aegis Science Corporation and Metro Action Commission using Zoom and the second one is a drive-thru hiring event for G4S Security Solutions.

Goodwill says participants can participate in the Virtual Job Fair from home or using computers at Goodwill Career Solutions centers in Nashville, Mt. Juliet, or Murfreesboro.

The drive-thru hiring event will be at the Lifsey Career Solutions, located at 937 Herman Street in Nashville.

Rates of pay for jobs being offered at both events reach $17 per hour. Participants should have on hand a resume, photo I.D. and Social Security card or birth certificate. They should dress for success and be prepared to complete job applications and to interview.

Goodwill Career Solutions locations

– 937 Herman St., Nashville, TN, 37208

– 1985 Providence West Parkway, Mt. Juliet, TN, 37122

– 2955 S. Church St., Murfreesboro, TN, 37127