CVS to hire 50K employees, add bonuses and benefits amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CVS Health says they will hire 50,000 employees and add bonuses and benefits to employees who are required to work at CVS locations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says the bonuses will range from $150 to $500 and will be awarded to pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the frontlines, store associates and managers, and other site-based hourly employees.

CVS Health says they are also embarking on the most ambitious hiring drive in the company’s history, with plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.

They company says they will be using a virtual hiring process that includes virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tryouts.

Click here to search for CVS jobs.