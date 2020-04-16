CoreCivic commits to hiring new employees amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CoreCivic announced they are offering their employees a $500 hero bonus and have committed to hiring new employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
CoreCivic is hiring for a variety of career positions including correctional officers, counselors, teachers, nurses, as well as maintenance, food service, and administrative positions.
The company said employees will receive the full benefits package, including health insurance, 401k, and paid time off.
To see a list of openings, click here or email Careers@CoreCivic.com.