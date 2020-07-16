Bass Pro Shops hiring 5,000 new employees nationwide

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term on March 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced they are hiring 5,000 new team member nationwide, including at Nashville locations.

Bass Pro Shops says their Nashville locations are hiring for dozens of positions in retail, including customer service, apparel, operations support and CLUB Card.

They are currently accepting applications for full-time and part-time positions.

Benefits include competitive wage potential, holiday and vacation pay, flexible hours and generous merchandise discounts at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Health, dental, and life insurance programs are available for eligible team members.