Amazon creates hundreds of new jobs with delivery stations in Wilson, Rutherford Counties

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amazon says they have signed leases in an effort to open two new delivery stations in Rutherford and Wilson Counties.

The company says the new delivery stations will be located in Lebanon and LaVergne. The stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. The packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

Amazon says they have more than 150 delivery stations in the U.S. They say the two stations will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. Click here for more.