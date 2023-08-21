NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Tennessee’s special session on public safety begins, tempers flare among state lawmakers over what will actually be considered.

A state investigation, a lawsuit, and now a federal civil rights investigation against Vanderbilt Medical Center for releasing transgender patients’ records to the attorney general. Take a deeper look in this week’s cover story.

We sit down for a conversation with businesswoman, and former GOP operative for Bill Haslam and Lamar Alexander, Alice Rolli. The Nashville mayoral candidate talks about next month’s runoff election and more.

Plus, history is made again as a 4th indictment is handed up against Former President Donald Trump and 18 other codefendants accused of trying to overturn the 2020 Georgia election.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.