NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Guns being stolen from cars is an epidemic in Nashville, but should gun owners face consequences for not properly securing their weapons? Democrats and Republicans are split on the answer

The federal government has determined the state of Tennessee underfunded historic Tennessee State University for decades to the tune of $2.1 billion. Will the university ever see this money? Many doubt it.

Also, gun violence in Nashville is now being treated as a public health crisis.

Plus, Bill Purcell, Nashville’s 5th mayor, joins the show. Hear his insight into what lies ahead for Nashville’s 10th mayor, Freddie O’Connell.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.