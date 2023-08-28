NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The start of a special session on public safety brings the white supremacist Proud Boys to town opposing any gun legislation, while faith leaders gathered to urge lawmakers to approve common sense gun reform.

Despite polls showing 80% of Tennesseans support common sense gun reform, the power of the gun lobby so far stopped passage of any such legislation. The legislation that did win approval, free gun locks, TBI human trafficking report and speedier background check information are already in place.

It wasn’t just legislation talk taking center stage at the State Capitol. From audience size limits, the fight to ban signs, and Covenant school families being removed from committee meetings, we look at everything that happened in the first week of special session.

Plus, we sit down for a conversation with metro councilmember and mayoral candidate, Freddie O’Connell, as election day approaches.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.