NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The special session on public safety comes to a chaotic end, resulting in reallocated funding and the passage of three bills that require action that is already taking place.

Tennessee Senate Republicans were alone in calling the special session a success as House Republicans wanted more as Governor Bill Lee sidestepped the question.

Democrats viewed the process as the GOP supermajority successfully silencing them and ignoring their proposals, calling it a complete waste of time and tax dollars.

And Covenant parents are left feeling bewildered, betrayed, insulted, and ignored but vowed to fight on.

