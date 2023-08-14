NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A special session on public safety will take place as a new report shows gun violence in Tennessee schools is on the rise.

Governor Bill Lee officially called the special session on public safety as his fellow Republicans promise to defeat gun reform, red flag laws, or enhanced order of protection. One of Gov. Bill Lee‘s priority items for the special session likely won’t even be heard at all, according to state lawmakers.

Plus, parents of the Parkland school shooting victims traveled to Nashville to urge lawmakers to approve gun restrictions.

And a coalition of civil rights groups and Black Tennessee residents have filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the state’s newly drawn voting maps discriminate against people of color.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.