NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN ) — A surprising claim from Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on how inaction by the legislature may have cost a Belmont student her life – we take a deeper look in this week’s cover story.

Remembering five Fort Campbell soldiers killed in a helicopter crash during a training mission.

Republican lawmakers begin hearings to determine the feasibility of rejecting billions in federal education money and expanding the school voucher program from 3 to 95 counties.

Plus, leaked interview excerpts shed light on conversations about former President Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

And a wild week in Washington had tempers flare and lawmakers nearly come to blows.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.