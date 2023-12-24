NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee calls them choice lanes, others toll roads—whatever the name, you’d pay to use them. Also, part of the ‘choice lanes’ package includes widening Interstate 24 in Clarksville.

Poll after poll shows a majority of Tennesseans favor red flag laws and common sense gun reform, but those numbers have not moved Republican lawmakers. We take a closer look into the gun reform debate in this week’s cover story.

President Biden gets tougher with Israel and the rising Palestinian deaths in its war with Hamas.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.