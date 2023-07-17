NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is weeks away from a promised special legislative session on public safety and Republican lawmakers say gun reform, orders of protection, or any gun restrictions will not pass—a deeper look into the issue in this week’s cover story.

We also continue our conversations with Nashville mayoral candidates as Stephanie Johnson joins us in studio.

Also, a court rules Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for juveniles will stand, but the fight is not over.

And the Department of Children Services addresses the youth placement crisis that had kids sleeping on floors.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.