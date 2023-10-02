NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville has its 10th mayor as Freddie O’Connell took the oath in a private, early morning event to begin his four-year term.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally announced the creation of a new group of lawmakers to look at the possibility of rejecting federal education funds, citing too many strings attached. Democrats say it would be completely irresponsible to simply throw that money away.

Meanwhile, millions of federal health dollars that were denied to Tennessee are now headed to Planned Parenthood.

Tennessee lawmakers took part in President Joe Biden’s announcement of the first office of gun violence prevention. Rep. Harold Love Jr. (D-Nashville) joins us in studio to discuss being at the announcement.

And proposed changes to the makeup of the Tennessee Historical Commission which has say over the fate of Confederate monuments.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.