This Week with Bob Mueller: September 5, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The last of U.S. troops have flown out of Afghanistan as America ends its longest war.

Many Afghan allies and even some Americans did not make it out of the country before the U.S. military exited.

President Joe Biden has defended his actions to withdraw troops while also facing harsh criticism to bring all Americans home.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Education is investigating Tennessee and four other states for civil violations regarding offering parent opt outs in school mask mandates.

Governor Bill Lee said he’s not changing course, despite the investigation and growing COVID numbers in the state.

