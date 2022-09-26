NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s District Attorney General said he will not prosecute women and doctors under Tennessee’s new abortion ban.

It’s been about three weeks since the near total abortion ban went into effect.

“What the law says… it reads that a person who performs or attempts to perform an abortion commits the offense of criminal abortion. Criminal abortion is a class c felony, which carries 3 to 15 years in the state penitentiary,” said DA General Glenn Funk.

The so-called trigger ban outlaws abortion from conception with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Funk said the gray areas of the law could lead to the prosecution of women who choose to take chemical abortion pills.

“If she says, ‘Well, I’ve taken some mifepristone and misoprostol.’ Then they know, well, she’s just taken these two pills right,” said Funk. “At that point, what happens? Because she has to have treatment, but now she has just admitted to taking pills that caused the abortion.”

He sits down with News 2’s Bob Mueller to explain why he won’t prosecute those cases.

