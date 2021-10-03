This Week with Bob Mueller: October 3, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major headline this week, Ford has announced it will invest $5.6 billion into an electric battery and truck plant in West Tennessee.

Meanwhile, three pastors have urged Tennessee Republican Congressmen to support the Presidents $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan.

In the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee has met a grim milestone with more than 15,000 deaths reported.

And, 3 federal courts have halted Governor Bill Lee’s mask opt-out option executive order in three school districts.

All this and much more in This Week with Bob Mueller.

