NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans will head to the polls in a little over two weeks to vote in key races, including the Gubernatorial race.

Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Governor, sits down with Bob Mueller to outline some of his priorities heading into the general election.

Meanwhile, Republican incumbent Governor Bill Lee has said he won’t debate his opponent.

In other news, plans for a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans has moved forward. It’s not a done deal yet, but it could be. The East Bank could see a domed stadium for the team in about four years.

Also, 43 million qualified students can apply for forgiveness of up to $20,000 in student loan debt.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.