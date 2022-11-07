NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Election day is right around the corner, and here in Tennessee incumbent Republican Governor Bill Lee is seeking another four-year term.

Gov. Lee sits down with News 2’s Bob Mueller to discuss his vision for Tennessee’s future.

400+ voters cast ballots in the wrong district race in Davidson County. The ballot mix up has Democrats and Republicans pointing fingers at each other.

The U.S. Supreme court hears arguments in cases that could end race being a factor in college admissions.

Plus, a third of Tennessee has no maternity care for women. A closer look at that problem.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.