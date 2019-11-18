This Week with Bob Mueller: November 17th, 2019

This Week with Bob Mueller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Could Tennessee ban certain vaping products? Plus, Holly Korbey stops by to discuss her new book, Building Better Citizens: A New Civics Education for All. All of this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.

