This Week with Bob Mueller: Nov. 21, 2021

This Week with Bob Mueller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reaction to Governor Bill Lee signing a COVID-19 omnibus bill that bans mask and vaccine mandates – take an in-depth look in this week’s cover story.

And parents are suing the governor and the state over a ban on mask mandates. Meanwhile, the Williamson County School Board in a divided vote ends mask mandates for students.

In Washington, parents demand a role in deciding what is taught to their children as they seek a parents’ bill of rights.

Plus, the new president of Belmont outlines his priorities for the growing university.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.

