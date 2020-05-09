This Week with Bob Mueller: May 9th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 is impacting everyone, but African Americans are becoming sick and dying at alarming numbers, a look at how one community is responding in this week’s cover story.

Plus, a Nashville judge rules Governor Bill Lee’s school voucher program is unconstitutional and unenforceable, how the state is responding. And Mayor John Cooper announced Phase One of Nashville’s reopening will begin Monday, May 11, how businesses are preparing.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.

