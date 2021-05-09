This Week with Bob Mueller: May 9, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty spent time touring the state this week to discuss a possible bipartisan plan for infrastructure.

“What I want to see happening in Washington is a discussion of real infrastructure, the kind of infrastructure that will have an actual return on investments that will stimulate our economy and help out nation advance itself to become the most competitive in the world,” Hagerty said.

Also this week, a bill that would increase penalties against protestors who block roadways and protects drivers who injure or kill demonstrators was shelved.

Plus, a new deadline from President Joe Biden. He wants 70% of the nation to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by Independence Day.

All this and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.