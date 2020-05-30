This Week with Bob Mueller: May 30th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers hear the dire economic projections as they return to Nashville to prepare a budget that will face serious cuts in funding. We take a closer look in this week’s cover story.

Plus, a controversial bill to allowing Tennesseans to carry a gun without a permit moves forward in the legislature.

COVID-19 targets the most vulnerable and has had devastating effects on people of color. Dr. James Hildreth tells congress help is needed and he has a plan.

Also, Governor Lee outlines the efforts the state has made since January in the fight against COVID-19.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.