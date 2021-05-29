This Week with Bob Mueller: May 30, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee signs new criminal justice reform laws.

Meanwhile, Democrats said while moving in the right direction, Tennessee is also taking steps back.

Governor Lee said he’s pushing for more transparency from the White House as the Biden Administration finally confirms it is transporting migrant children through Tennessee. Gov. Lee said he wants it stopped.

Plus, Senator Bill Hagerty has accused President Joe Biden of hiding when and where the migrant children are brought to Tennessee. And, Senator Marsha Blackburn demands the White House address the growing migrant crossings at the border.

Also, former Governor Bill Haslam ties politics and faith together in a new book. He sits down with News 2’s Bob Mueller for a closer look.

All this and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.