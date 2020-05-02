This Week with Bob Mueller: May 2nd, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The plan to reopen Tennessee began this week with the return of some restaurants and businesses, a look at what comes next for the state. In Nashville, Mayor Cooper proposed a $1 property tax increase, how business owners are reacting to the nearly 32% increase.

Plus, former Nashville mayor, Karl Dean, sits down to discuss the flood of 2010, what it was like for the city then, and what lessons we can learn from handling that crisis 10 years later.

All this, and more, on This Week with Bob Mueller.