NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This Memorial Day weekend Tennessee pays tribute to those who fought and died to protect our freedom and our country.

While also remembering those who continue to serve, Marine and veteran advocate, Bob Tuke, sits down with Bob Mueller.

The Southern Baptist Convention headquartered in Nashville hid for decades sex abuse claims from inside the church. Mueller digs deeper in This Week cover story.

Help coming for parents dealing with a baby formula shortage. Operation Fly Formula is underway.

A COVID-19 vaccine could be around the corner for children as young as six-months.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.