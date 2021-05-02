This Week with Bob Mueller: May 2, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will end COVID-19 restrictions despite growing vaccine hesitancy.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revised it’s guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated. Those individuals can now remove masks while outside and with others who have been vaccinated.

President Joe Biden outlined his goals for COVID, infrastructure and more in his first address to a joint session of Congress.

The proposed $1.2 billion Oracle East Bank project moves to the Metro Council for consideration.

Tennessee Republican lawmakers want to cut unemployment benefits calling it an incentive to return more to the workforce. Democrats call the proposal cruel.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.