This Week with Bob Mueller: May 16th, 2020

This Week with Bob Mueller

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong words between a US senator and the Head of Infectious Disease over testing for COVID-19. And is the fear of COVID-19 enough to allow more voting by mail instead of in person? So far the answer is no, but could that change?

Plus, COVID-19 shut down the state which shut down businesses. In this week’s cover story, a look at how lawmakers work to deal with the huge loss of tax revenue.

All this and a salute to Tennessee healthcare workers and first responders from the Blue Angels, on This Week with Bob Mueller.

      

