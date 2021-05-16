This Week with Bob Mueller: May 16, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has introduced a bill that would cut funding to Hezbollah. It’s called the Hezbollah Money Laundering Prevention Act of 2021.

Also, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty called the refugee surge at the border a “Humanitarian Crisis.”

Plus, a possible game change in the fight against COVID-19, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s safe to vaccine children as young as 12 with the Pfizer vaccine.

And, Nashville Mayor John Cooper discussed several topics with Bob Mueller including a tax repeal referendum, the impact of the gas crisis on emergency services, the impact of Oracle’s $1.2 billion investment into Nashville’s East Bank and much more.

All this and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.