NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been one year since Russia’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine, and one year of Ukrainians losing their homes, jobs and too many their lives.

It’s also been a year of former Tennessean Christina Katrakis providing hope, aid and love to Ukrainians.

This Week with Bob Mueller has been following her journey in Ukraine.

“I’m the only foreign ambassador for the Foundation for the United Nations who willingly chose to stay here with her family and a 6-year-old, you know, risking our lives staying here until the end to help these people, because I think that is what being an American is,” she said.

