This Week with Bob Mueller: March 28, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — While there are renewed calls for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting, in Tennessee, lawmakers are on the verge of approving a permitless carry bill.

The mother of one of the victims of the 2018 Antioch Waffle House Shooting has urged Governor Bill Lee to drop his support for the so-called ‘constitutional carry’ bill.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Senator Marsh Blackburn is touring the border. She claimed the Biden Administration is to blame for the record number of migrants there.

