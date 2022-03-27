NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and other GOP members have been subpoenaed to testify about an alleged kickback scheme that involved resigned lawmakers, Robin Smith and former Speaker Glen Casada.

Plus, Tennessee lawmakers have attempted to take control from local governments the ability to object to installation of oil and gas pipelines.

And, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn won both praise and rebuke for her questioning of the Supreme Court nominee, Ketangi Brown Jackson.

Additionally, Cadillac started production of its new electric vehicle, Lyriq, at its Spring Hill plant.

Why Black homeowners are rejected for mortgages more than twice those of white homeowners in Nashville is discussed in This Week’s cover story.

All these stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.