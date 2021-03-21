This Week with Bob Mueller: March 21, 2021

This Week with Bob Mueller

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — This week many Tennesseans have chosen to not get the Covid vaccine and State Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, is responding.

Plus, a major downtown bridge replacement project is on the way.

And the controversy at the Southern Border is heating up for Tennessee lawmakers. Some TN Congressional Republicans are pointing fingers a the Biden Administration. Meanwhile, the President said the border crisis is the result of a broken immigration system that Trump left behind.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories