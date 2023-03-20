NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one Republican lawmaker has now called for the resignation of embattled Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), who has made national headlines for comments he made on social media to a 20-year-old gay man.

Metro Nashville government is fighting back against the GOP controlled legislature, after Gov. Bill Lee signed a law that would halve the council from 40 to 20.

Plus, Tennessee’s near total abortion ban is forcing OBGYN medical students to get training other places. More on that topic in This Week’s cover story.

And, Gov. Lee has defended his suggestion to dissolve the independent Tennessee commission on children and youth in the face of the commission’s scathing state of kids report that details how the state struggles with foster care instability.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.