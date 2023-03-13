NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six candidates for mayor of Nashville square off in a candidates’ forum for the first time in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, Nashville Mayor John Cooper has chosen to not seek re-election. News 2’s Bob Mueller has a conversation with Cooper about that decision.

Legislation to cut Metro’s council from 40 to 20 members has been approved and signed by the governor.

Republican lawmakers looking to drastically loosen gun laws have failed to secure the votes needed.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.