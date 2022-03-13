NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, First Lady Jill Biden visits Ft. Campbell and speaks with families of the 101st who are currently deployed in Poland

Robin Smith, a former Tennessee GOP state party chair and state representative, resigns after being indicted on federal charges, more in this week’s cover story.

Governor Bill Lee defends inviting Free Will Baptist founded, Hillsdale College to operate charter schools in Tennessee, despite opposition to its faith-based curriculum.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper looks back at the past 2 years, COVID, bombing, political unrest, and what’s ahead in a speech before the Nashville Rotary Club.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.