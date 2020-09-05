This Week with Bob Mueller: Labor Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Criminal justice reform was a top priority of the state legislature until COVID-19 shut them down, but it will return as a top priority in January. More in this week’s cover story.

Plus, Dr. James Hildreth and Dr. Anthony Fauci push back on the White House timetable of a COVID-19 vaccine by October or November.

Nashville’s Mayor marks the 6-month anniversary of the deadly March tornadoes and updates the fight to keep COVID-19 from spreading as businesses and schools work to reopen. And Governor Lee shared changes to the state’s reporting format for the pandemic.

All this and a look at the race to the White House as the election is now only two months away, on This Week with Bob Mueller.