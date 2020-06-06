This Week with Bob Mueller: June 6th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Words from a former president to mayors and police chiefs and the African American community – this needs to change, and now. While Tennessee lawmakers look forward, pledging reform to benefit African American communities historically overlooked, more in this week’s cover story.

Protests, violence, destruction, tears – all to say enough after another unarmed black man is killed at the hands of police. Protestors filled the streets of every American city, including Nashville. Where like other cities, a peaceful protest turned destructive.

The Nashville mayor and police chief both admit the city underestimated the size of the crowd and the potential for destruction.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.

