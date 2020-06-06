This Week with Bob Mueller: June 6th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Words from a former president to mayors and police chiefs and the African American community – this needs to change, and now. While Tennessee lawmakers look forward, pledging reform to benefit African American communities historically overlooked, more in this week’s cover story.

Protests, violence, destruction, tears – all to say enough after another unarmed black man is killed at the hands of police. Protestors filled the streets of every American city, including Nashville. Where like other cities, a peaceful protest turned destructive.

The Nashville mayor and police chief both admit the city underestimated the size of the crowd and the potential for destruction.

