NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Joe Biden said enough is enough and is calling for a renewed assault weapons ban or raising the age allowed to buy them.

There’s been three mass shootings recently Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulting in 35 people dead. In Tennessee, the issue of gun restrictions is divided along party lines.

Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol urging Tennessee lawmakers to do something to stop the carnage.

A big story for Nashville’s economy, the return of CMA Fest. After being canceled for two years due to COVID, it’s back. President and CEO of the Nashville Chamber, Ralph Schulz, talks about what it means for the area.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.