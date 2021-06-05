This Week with Bob Mueller: June 5, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee turned 225-years-old this week. Celebrations were held across the state, and the Governor Bill Lee made several stops to mark the occasion.

“The committee has concluded there is no way we can know for certain this bombing could have been prevented,” said Metro Police Chief John Drake. A review board released its findings on the Second Avenue bombing after investigating a complaint made in 2019 against the suspect.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the I-40 bridge in Memphis that has been closed after a crack was found weeks ago.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.