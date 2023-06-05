NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Special Session scheduled for late August could be a waste of time as House Speaker Cameron Sexton indicated the governor’s proposed order of protection legislation will not pass.

There’s more frustration over a GOP backed law to abolish the Nashville Community Oversight Board to replace it with a less powerful advisory committee.

TCAP scores that have failed to reach the requirements of the Third Grade Retention law can now be appealed to prevent students from being retained.

Plus, Bob Mueller sits down with another Nashville mayoral candidate, Alice Rolli, who is a business person and neighborhood activist that served in former Governor Bill Haslam’s administration and as former Senator Lamar Alexander’s campaign chief.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.