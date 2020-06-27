This Week with Bob Mueller: June 27th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Democrats say the state missed a huge opportunity to improve race relations during the just adjourned legislative session, more in this week’s cover story.

Meanwhile state Republicans remain divided over a business liability issue concerning COVID-19 and that division may lead to a special legislative session. And Governor Lee praises Republicans lawmakers for approving the most restrictive abortion law in the country that is already being challenged for being unconstitutional.

Plus, Vanderbilt infectious disease Dr. William Schaffner argues Metro’s slow phased in approach to reopening the city was the correct approach.

And Tennessee has experienced two of its largest single day case numbers over the last few days.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.