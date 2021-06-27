This Week with Bob Mueller: June 27, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville judge has ruled a referendum to roll back the property tax increase is unconstitutional, and the election will not happen.

The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for payments to college athletes for their skills that earn their colleges millions of dollars. This week News 2’s Cory Curtis joins Bob Mueller for a deeper discussion on the topic.

First Lady Jill Biden visited Nashville to push more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All this in an effort to reach the Biden Administration’s goal of 70% of the country receiving at least one shot by July 4th.

Plus, the Biden Administration faced a huge setback when Republican lawmakers refused to debate the Voter’s Rights bill.

